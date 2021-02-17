Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,526. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $55.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,779.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock worth $5,554,474. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

