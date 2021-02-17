Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Up 14.6%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s stock price was up 14.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 10,443,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 7,475,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Boxlight from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $182.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boxlight news, President Mark Starkey purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Ross Pope purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,942 shares in the company, valued at $475,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $123,900. 7.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Boxlight during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

