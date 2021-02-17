Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $659.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report $659.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $662.80 million and the lowest is $657.00 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $710.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $92.40. 14,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,535. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

