Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. 872,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,546. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,204,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 489,659 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,101,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.