Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Short Interest Update

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Boston Private Financial stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. 19,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,455. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,038,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,725,000 after buying an additional 96,302 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,101,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 189,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 55,375 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.
Boston Private Financial Company Profile
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.
