Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Short Interest Update

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Boston Private Financial stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. 19,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,455. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,038,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,725,000 after buying an additional 96,302 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,101,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 189,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 55,375 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.