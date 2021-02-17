Boston Partners Trims Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 125.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 20.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 173,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $826.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

Several research firms have commented on KELYA. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.