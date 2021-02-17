Boston Partners Sells 8,674 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,101,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of ROCK opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.