Boston Partners Sells 1,865 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark raised shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

