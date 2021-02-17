Boston Partners Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,081 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $5,536,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 9.4% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRO opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

