Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 195.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,627 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.13% of Ladder Capital worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 20,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $215,575.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,290. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

