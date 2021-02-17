Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Boston Partners increased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Avista were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Avista by 243.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avista by 59.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

