BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.73.

NYSE BWA opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,380,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after acquiring an additional 103,244 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in BorgWarner by 1,018.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 197,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

