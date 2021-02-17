Booking Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $8.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Booking in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $8.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2021 earnings at $31.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $57.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $106.59 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,970.20.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,184.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,127.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,931.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 58,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Booking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,861,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.