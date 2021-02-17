Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Update

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 766,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 983,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 393,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $38.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,222.83. 13,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,412. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,931.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,970.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

