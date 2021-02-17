BOMB Market Cap Achieves $448,647.40 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $448,647.40 and approximately $177,173.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,570.56 or 0.99894067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00046957 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002621 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,927 coins and its circulating supply is 912,139 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

