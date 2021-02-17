BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €64.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.64 ($57.22).

BNP opened at €47.61 ($56.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.61. BNP Paribas SA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

