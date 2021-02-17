B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $572.80

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 572.80 ($7.48) and last traded at GBX 569.80 ($7.44), with a volume of 167952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($7.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 473 ($6.18).

Get B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 536.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 500.39. The stock has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

About B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.