bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $76.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $89.31.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $89,344 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 878,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,655,000 after buying an additional 338,678 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,033,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

