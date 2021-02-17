Blue Square Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $4.08 on Wednesday, reaching $337.13. 56,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,750. The firm has a market cap of $336.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.28. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

