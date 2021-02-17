Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 8,757 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,334,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $291.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,275. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $310.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.79 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $478,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total transaction of $7,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $287,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,965,517 shares of company stock worth $737,329,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

