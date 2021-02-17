Blue Square Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.89. 71,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Several analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

