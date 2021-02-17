Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after acquiring an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,993,000 after acquiring an additional 387,047 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after acquiring an additional 339,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,741,000 after buying an additional 277,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,748,000 after buying an additional 208,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.51.

