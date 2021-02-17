Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.50. The company had a trading volume of 129,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.03. The company has a market capitalization of $185.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

