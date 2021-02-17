Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shopify by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Shopify by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,117.61.

Shopify stock traded down $51.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,422.93. 101,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,215.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,073.02. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $173.47 billion, a PE ratio of 898.47, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

