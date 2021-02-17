Blue Apron (APRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,305,912.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $39,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,260 shares of company stock worth $1,149,258. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

