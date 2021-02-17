Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 14th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,363. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

