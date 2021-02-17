BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,619,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646,115 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.30% of General Mills worth $2,623,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in General Mills by 18.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

