BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,171,727 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,165,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171,727 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.15% of Dollar Tree worth $2,070,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $107.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

