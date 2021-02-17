BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,340,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $2,327,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,091.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

