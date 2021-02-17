BlackRock Inc. Buys 93,899 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,899 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of RingCentral worth $2,513,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total transaction of $944,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RNG opened at $437.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $390.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.89. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.30.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

