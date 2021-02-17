BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $137.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.11.

Shares of BL stock opened at $128.78 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day moving average of $108.26.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

