Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%.
Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
