Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.