Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%.
Shares of BKI stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $81.22. 11,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $97.19.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.
About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
