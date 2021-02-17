BitGuild PLAT Price Up 46.4% Over Last Week (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $54,780.75 and approximately $38,956.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.53 or 0.00228076 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00064118 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

