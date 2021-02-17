Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 102.2% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $489.10 million and approximately $113.26 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 102.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $27.93 or 0.00054635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.00318472 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00141446 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001447 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.