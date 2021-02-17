Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.51

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $7.59. Biocept shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 5,054 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIOC. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $103.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

