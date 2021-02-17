Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.51

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $7.59. Biocept shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 5,054 shares.
A number of brokerages have commented on BIOC. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $103.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.
Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)
Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.
