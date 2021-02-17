(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $588.56

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $588.56 and traded as high as $668.56. (BIO.B) shares last traded at $664.95, with a volume of 307 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $590.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.28.

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter. (BIO.B) had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

