Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 5,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $873,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,405 shares of company stock worth $36,499,355. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 262.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,185 shares during the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,795,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 595,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after purchasing an additional 552,441 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL traded down $6.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.46. 1,933,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,798. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -346.94. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.73.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

