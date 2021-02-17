BigCommerce (BIGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.50 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 212,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $13,966,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 228,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $15,032,291.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.