Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $67.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Big Lots traded as high as $67.75 and last traded at $67.74, with a volume of 1393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Big Lots by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Big Lots by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.