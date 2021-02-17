Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 191.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYND opened at $173.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -384.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.24. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,420,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,190 shares of company stock worth $7,353,106. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.40.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

