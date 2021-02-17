BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.31

BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.31 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 0.59 ($0.01). BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,206,985 shares.

The company has a market cap of £2.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.31.

