Benton Resources Inc. (BEX.V) (CVE:BEX) Trading Up 27.6%

Benton Resources Inc. (BEX.V) (CVE:BEX)’s stock price rose 27.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 1,151,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 519% from the average daily volume of 185,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of C$19.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Benton Resources Inc. Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, palladium, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and Escape Lake property and Far Lake project located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

