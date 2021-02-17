Bell Bank Sells 460 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bell Bank cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,909 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Truist boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,611 shares of company stock worth $13,552,135. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $192.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $200.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.84 and a 200-day moving average of $146.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

