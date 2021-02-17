Bell Bank Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,832 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $435,852,000 after buying an additional 299,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 35.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after buying an additional 275,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 371.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after buying an additional 224,272 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $550.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $534.45 and its 200 day moving average is $509.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

