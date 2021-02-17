Bell Bank Purchases 1,798 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bell Bank lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. NetApp comprises 0.6% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,602 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NetApp by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NetApp by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

