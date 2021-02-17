Bell Bank Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.5% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 462.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 26,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,453 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $2,602,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $179.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.