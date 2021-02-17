Bell Bank Has $1.67 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.14.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $247.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.73. The stock has a market cap of $226.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.