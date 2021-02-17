Bell Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bell Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,884,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 20.1% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $130,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

