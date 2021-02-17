Bell Bank Buys 8,487 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

